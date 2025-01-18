﻿
News / World

Israel issues list of 735 Palestinian prisoners to be released in ceasefire deal

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0
The Israeli Ministry of Justice on Saturday released the list of 735 Palestinian prisoners set to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0

The Israeli Ministry of Justice on Saturday released the list of 735 Palestinian prisoners set to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

This initial phase, set to commence on Sunday and span 42 days, will see Israel gradually release the prisoners as well as 1,167 residents detained from Gaza. In return, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza.

Israel said that many of the prisoners on the list were convicted of murder, such as Ahmed Barghouti, who was serving 13 life terms for the murder of 12 Israelis, and Majdi Zaatari, sentenced to 23 life terms plus 50 years for facilitating a 2003 suicide bombing in Jerusalem that killed 23 people.

Also slated for release is senior Hamas member Salim Hajja, who was serving 16 life terms for involving in a suicide bus attack in Haifa in 2001, in which 15 people were killed, and Mohammed Naifa, a senior militant in the Tanzim militant faction, who was convicted of murdering 13 Israelis and sentenced to 13 life terms.

The list also includes Zakaria Zubeidi, commander of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin, West Bank.

Israeli citizens, particularly victims' families, are allowed to petition the High Court of Justice to challenge the release of specific prisoners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     