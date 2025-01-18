News / World

Israel approves Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage deal

Xinhua
  12:47 UTC+8, 2025-01-18
The Israeli government on Saturday approved a ceasefire agreement aimed at the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, following a lengthy cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said.

At the meeting, 24 ministers voted in favor and eight against. The agreement is expected to take effect on Sunday, it said in a statement.

Three Israeli women held in Gaza and 95 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released on Sunday as part of the deal's first phase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the meeting that he was assured by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that Israel would receive a halted arms supply once he takes office, reported Channel 12 News.

"This is important because if we do not reach the second phase of the deal, we will have additional tools to return to fighting," Netanyahu said. "Trump is giving Israel full backing to return to war in case of a violation of the agreement."

The full cabinet meeting was held after Israel's restricted security cabinet voted in favor of the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage agreement on Friday.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right ministers, opposed the agreement and demanded a government commitment to resume fighting in Gaza once the first phase of the deal, in which Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages, is completed.

Disputes have been resolved, Hamas said on Friday, a day after the group affirmed its commitment to the full terms of the accord in a statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
