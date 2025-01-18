News / World

S. Korean president attends warrant hearing on whether to be detained for up to 20 days

Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday attended the warrant hearing on whether to be detained for up to 20 days.
Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday attended the warrant hearing on whether to be detained for up to 20 days.

Vehicles with the arrested president aboard, which departed from the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, arrived at the Seoul Western District Court, about 20 km north of the detention center, TV footage showed.

Yoon was arrested in the presidential residence Wednesday, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

The impeached president refused to testify at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, for questioning over his short-lived martial law imposition.

If the warrant is issued, Yoon's detention will be extended to up to 20 days, including the arrest period.

After being questioned by the CIO for the initial 10 days, Yoon will be interrogated by the prosecution for the latter 10 days as the two sides agreed to jointly investigate Yoon's insurrection charge.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of Dec. 3. It was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     