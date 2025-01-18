Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal after full-member voting
The Israeli government officially approved a ceasefire agreement on Saturday aimed at securing the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, following a lengthy meeting of all Cabinet members, the Prime Minister's Office announced.
According to Israeli media, 24 ministers voted in favor of the deal, while eight opposed it.
