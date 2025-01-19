Israel's PM threatens to delay Gaza truce due to undisclosed hostage list
14:26 UTC+8, 2025-01-19 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday threatened not to pause the fighting in Gaza, blaming Hamas for failing to provide a list of the hostages to be released.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
