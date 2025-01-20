News / World

China ready to work with US for steady growth of ties: Chinese VP

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Sunday that China is ready to work with the United States to adhere to the strategic guidance of the head-of-state diplomacy and follow through on the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump, so as to push for the steady, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties.

Han made the remarks during a meeting with US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. Han is in Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration ceremony of Trump on Monday as Xi's special representative at the invitation of the US side.

During his meeting with Vance, Han first conveyed Xi's greetings to Trump and congratulated Vance on his election.

He noted that Xi recently had an important phone call with Trump, during which the two leaders have reached many important consensuses on the development of China-US relations in the next stage.

Noting that China and the United States are both great countries, and that the Chinese and the Americans are both great people, Han said that the two sides are currently working hard to achieve their respective development goals and dreams.

As long as the two sides uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, they will contribute to each other's progress, bring benefits to the two countries, and make important contributions to world peace and development, said Han.

Economic and trade relations are important issues of common concern to both sides, he noted.

Despite differences and frictions between China and the United States, they share huge common interests and space for cooperation, and the two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard, Han added.

For his part, Vance asked Han to convey Trump's sincere greetings to Xi.

Vance said Trump had a phone call with Xi a few days ago, in which they had good communication on important issues regarding bilateral ties. Economic and trade relations, he stressed, are important to both the United States and China.

Noting that China is playing an increasingly important role in international affairs, Vance told Han that the United States is willing to develop an enduring and fruitful relationship with China, strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China on international and regional issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
