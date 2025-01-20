S. Korea's police to attempt seizure of martial law documents in presidential office

South Korea's police on Monday planned to seize martial law documents in the presidential office, according to multiple media outlets.

Investigators arrived at a so-called safe house in Seoul to confiscate closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at around 1:35 pm local time (0435 GMT). Impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was believed to have discussed the martial law imposition at the house with officials and military commanders, according to multiple media outlets.

Other investigators will be sent to the presidential office to secure documents relevant to the martial law imposition.

A warrant to extend the detention of Yoon for up to 20 days was granted by a Seoul court on Sunday, making Yoon the country's first sitting president to be formally arrested.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3. It was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.