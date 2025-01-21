News / World

Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

AFP
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, marking one of his first acts in office.
AFP
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, marking one of his first acts in office.

The executive order delayed implementation of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which took effect January 19 and would prohibit the distribution and updating of TikTok in the United States.

Trump had promised to move fast to save TikTok from the law that was passed overwhelmingly by Congress and signed by president Joe Biden last year.

"I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn't have originally, but I went on TikTok and I won young people," Trump said as he signed the order, crediting the app for delivering him the youth vote in his election.

TikTok had shut down in the United States late Saturday as the deadline passed, leaving millions of dismayed users barred from the app.

Trump promised to issue an executive order as soon as he took office to delay the ban to allow time to "make a deal."

TikTok restored service in the United States on Sunday crediting Trump for making the reversal possible – though the outgoing Biden administration had earlier said that it would not enforce any ban.

Under the order, the attorney general must issue guidance implementing the pause, and send letters to service providers confirming they won't face liability for continuing to host or update TikTok during this period.

This clarification was crucial for companies like Apple and Google, which would otherwise be required to remove TikTok from their app stores and block updates, facing penalties of up to $5,000 per user if the app is accessed.

Oracle, which hosts TikTok's US servers, is also legally obliged to enforce the ban.

The 75-day pause is intended to give the new administration time to "pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans," according to the order.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Ying
Oracle
Apple
Google
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     