Vehicles carrying President Yoon arrive at constitutional court for impeachment trial

Vehicles carrying arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived at the constitutional court in Seoul for the hearing of his impeachment trial, TV footage showed Tuesday.

The convoy, escorted by police and presidential security service, filed into the court after leaving the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, around 30 km south of the court, about 20 minutes earlier.

Yoon was scheduled to appear in courtroom for the third formal hearing of his impeachment trial at 2:00 pm local time (0500 GMT).

It would mark the first time in the country's modern history that an impeached president attended the court hearing in person.

An impeachment motion against Yoon was passed by the National Assembly on December 14 last year and delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of December 3 but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.