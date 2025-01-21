Trump signs executive order pulling US out of WHO

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that will let the United States withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the text of the executive order published by the White House, it was Trump's second attempt to exit the WHO, as his first try in 2020 didn't materialize after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's decision is again based on his claims that the WHO failed "to adopt urgently needed reforms" and that it "continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries' assessed payments," as stated by the executive order.