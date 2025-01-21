﻿
News / World

Trump signs executive order pulling US out of WHO

Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that will let the United States withdraw from the World Health Organization.
Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that will let the United States withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the text of the executive order published by the White House, it was Trump's second attempt to exit the WHO, as his first try in 2020 didn't materialize after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's decision is again based on his claims that the WHO failed "to adopt urgently needed reforms" and that it "continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries' assessed payments," as stated by the executive order.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     