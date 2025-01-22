﻿
Death toll rises to 76 in Turkish ski resort fire, 9 detained

The death toll from the devastating fire at Turkey's Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Bolu province has risen to 76, and nine people have been detained.
The death toll from the devastating fire at Turkey's Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Bolu province has risen to 76, and nine people have been detained in connection with the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

When speaking to the reporters at the scene, Yerlikaya confirmed that search and rescue operations at the site have now been completed.

"Unfortunately, the number of lives lost has increased to 76. Our teams have finalized their search efforts, and investigations are ongoing," he said.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, spread rapidly through the 12-story wooden hotel. Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated in the restaurant area on the fourth floor before engulfing the upper levels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national day of mourning on Wednesday.

"Those who caused such a disaster in any way, those who have negligence and fault will be held accountable before the law," Erdogan said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

The hotel was accommodating 238 guests during the busy holiday season.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 300 km east of Istanbul.

Source: Xinhua
