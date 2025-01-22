Yemen's Houthis release crew of Galaxy Leader vessel

Yemen's Houthi group on Wednesday said it had released the crew of Galaxy Leader vessel to support the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

"Based on the directives of Leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the crew of the vessel, Galaxy Leader, was released today in coordination with the Hamas movement and the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman," said the Houthi television.