Micheal Martin confirmed as new Irish prime minister

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been confirmed as the new Irish prime minister after a vote in the Dail, lower house of Irish parliament, local media reported on Thursday.

The lawmakers on Thursday voted to elected Martin as Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) for the second time by a coalition of the country's two large centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and independent lawmakers.

The election of Taoiseach had previously been delayed on Wednesday after the Dail was suspended amid chaotic scenes in the chamber.

"As I look at Ireland today, it is clear that there can be a degree of cynicism toward politics, and too often we dismiss the motivation of others, especially those we disagree with. I reject this. I believe in the good faith of those who seek to serve their communities in elected office," Martin said.

Martin talked about domestic challenges, including housing and support for people with disabilities, acknowledging "too many ...have to fight too hard to access the services they deserve."

Martin, 64, was Taoiseach from 2020-2022 before handing the leadership to Fine Gael for the second half of the term. Under the deal between the two parties, outgoing prime minister Simon Harris is set to return as premier in late 2027.

The new Irish government is facing a series of international challenges including efforts to reform the European Union and the return to the White House of US President Donald Trump, who pledges to impose tariffs, posing a potentially major threat to Ireland's export-oriented economy.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, members of Ireland's previous governing coalition, held onto power following the general election held in late November last year.

The two parties secured a combined 86 seats in the 174-seat Dail, falling just two seats short of a majority. The main opposition party Sinn Fein won 39 seats, only second to Fianna Fail, which won 48 seats.