﻿
News / World

Micheal Martin confirmed as new Irish prime minister

Xinhua
  23:11 UTC+8, 2025-01-23       0
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been confirmed as the new Irish prime minister after a vote in the Dail, lower house of Irish parliament.
Xinhua
  23:11 UTC+8, 2025-01-23       0
Micheal Martin confirmed as new Irish prime minister
Reuters

Taoiseach Micheal Martin reacts as he is elected as Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) in a parliamentary vote, in Dublin, Ireland, January 23, 2025.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been confirmed as the new Irish prime minister after a vote in the Dail, lower house of Irish parliament, local media reported on Thursday.

The lawmakers on Thursday voted to elected Martin as Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) for the second time by a coalition of the country's two large centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and independent lawmakers.

The election of Taoiseach had previously been delayed on Wednesday after the Dail was suspended amid chaotic scenes in the chamber.

"As I look at Ireland today, it is clear that there can be a degree of cynicism toward politics, and too often we dismiss the motivation of others, especially those we disagree with. I reject this. I believe in the good faith of those who seek to serve their communities in elected office," Martin said.

Martin talked about domestic challenges, including housing and support for people with disabilities, acknowledging "too many ...have to fight too hard to access the services they deserve."

Martin, 64, was Taoiseach from 2020-2022 before handing the leadership to Fine Gael for the second half of the term. Under the deal between the two parties, outgoing prime minister Simon Harris is set to return as premier in late 2027.

The new Irish government is facing a series of international challenges including efforts to reform the European Union and the return to the White House of US President Donald Trump, who pledges to impose tariffs, posing a potentially major threat to Ireland's export-oriented economy.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, members of Ireland's previous governing coalition, held onto power following the general election held in late November last year.

The two parties secured a combined 86 seats in the 174-seat Dail, falling just two seats short of a majority. The main opposition party Sinn Fein won 39 seats, only second to Fianna Fail, which won 48 seats.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     