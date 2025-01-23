Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Damascus after 13-year suspension

A Turkish Airlines passenger jet carrying Syrian passengers landed at Damascus International Airport on Thursday for the first time in 13 years, state news agency SANA reported.

In a press conference at the airport, Syrian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Humanitarian Affairs Ahmad Dukhan applauded the resumption of flights, thanking "the Turkish government and people for standing by the Syrian people."

Dukhan underscored the "deep roots" of the bilateral relationship, calling the return of direct flights "the beginning of renewed cooperation" and a ray of hope for Syrians abroad hoping to return to their country with dignity.

Turkish Airlines Director General Bilal Akshi said the move would serve the interests of Syria, its people, and the region.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, also on board the flight, hailed the development as "a historic moment," saying the restored air link will reconnect Damascus to the rest of the world.