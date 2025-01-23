S. Korea's CIO decides to refer president Yoon's insurrection case to prosecution
South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has decided to refer President Yoon Suk-yeol's "insurrection case" to the prosecution, multiple media outlets said Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
