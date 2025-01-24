S. Korean prosecution seeks extension of Yoon's detention until February 6

South Korea's prosecution sought the extension of detention of the arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol until February 6 to carry out further investigation, multiple media outlets said Friday.

The prosecution's special investigative headquarters made the request to the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, which was predicted to decide on the extension as early as Friday.

A warrant to keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the arrest period, was issued by another Seoul court on January 19.

The prosecution was widely expected to indict Yoon under detention for insurrection and other charges.

Yoon was apprehended in a presidential office on January 15, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

The motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of December 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.