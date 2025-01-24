S. Korea's court denies request for extension of President Yoon's detention

A South Korean court on Friday denied the prosecution's request for the extension of the already arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol's detention, according to multiple media outlets.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the prosecution had no good reason to continue the investigation into Yoon's case, referred by the anti-corruption agency that had already investigated the case, as the prosecution only needed to decide whether to indict Yoon.

The prosecution requested Yoon's extended detention Thursday when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials transferred Yoon's case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

By law, investigation and indictment are separated to ensure fairness in investigation.

The prosecution was expected to indict Yoon under detention for insurrection and other charges this weekend.

A warrant to keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the arrest period, was issued by another court on January 19, making Yoon the country's first incumbent president to be formally arrested.

The CIO and the prosecution agreed to jointly investigate Yoon's insurrection charge by questioning the impeached president for 10 respective days.

Yoon was apprehended in the presidential office on January 15, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

The motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3 last year, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.