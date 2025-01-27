﻿
Thousands of displaced Palestinians return to Gaza

Xinhua
Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their homes in Gaza City and the northern parts of the coastal enclave on Monday after 15 months of forced displacement.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their homes in Gaza City and the northern parts of the coastal enclave on Monday after 15 months of forced displacement.

The return follows an announcement by Qatar on Sunday evening that Hamas and Israel had reached an agreement to release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two others by Friday. On Saturday, Hamas is expected to release three additional hostages.

Under the agreement, Israel has permitted displaced residents to return to the northern Gaza Strip starting Monday morning.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated early Monday, "Hamas has conceded and agreed to proceed with an additional phase of hostage releases, scheduled for next Thursday following firm and determined negotiations." The statement outlined that this phase will involve the release of Yehud, a soldier called Agam Berger, and another hostage. Additionally, three more hostages are set to be freed on Saturday as part of the agreement.

Israel has also received from Hamas a list detailing the conditions and status of all hostages to be released in the initial phase of the deal.

For many displaced families, the journey back to northern Gaza is bittersweet. While there is relief at the prospect of returning to familiar surroundings, there is also apprehension about what remains of neighborhoods now reduced to rubble.

"We have to walk about 8 kilometers on foot, but we are happy that, finally, we will be able to return to our areas, even if they are completely destroyed," said Mohammed Hamda, a Gaza resident, while making his way along the coastal route between Gaza City and southern Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
