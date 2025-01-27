Japan's Fuji TV bosses resign over sex assault scandal

The chairman and president of Japan's Fuji Television resigned Monday, weeks after a celebrity presenter was accused of sexual assault, causing a public relations storm and the mass exit of advertisers.

A leading tabloid magazine reported last month that Masahiro Nakai, a J-pop megastar turned TV host, had performed a sexual act without a woman's consent in 2023.

The 52-year-old Nakai reportedly later paid the woman 90 million yen ($570,000) and the pair signed a non-disclosure agreement.

After network staff were accused of trying to cover up the scandal, dozens of brands, including McDonald's and Toyota, pulled their advertisements from the private broadcaster.

As pressure mounted, Fuji TV said its president Koichi Minato and chairman Shuji Kanoh were stepping down.

"I would like to apologise sincerely to the women concerned for failing to provide adequate care due to a lack of awareness of human rights," Kanoh told reporters on Monday.

"I apologise to the viewers, advertisers, company members, shareholders... for the great concern and inconvenience caused by the series of news reports," he added.

Earlier this month, Minato admitted that Fuji TV was aware of the Nakai scandal before it was reported by local media.

The company denies claims that its staff were involved in organising Nakai's meeting with the woman, which allegedly took place at the star's home.

Nakai -- a former member of the boy band SMAP, which swept charts across Asia in the 1990s and 2000s -- announced his retirement on Thursday after he was dropped from shows on Fuji TV and other channels.

"I alone am responsible for everything" and "sincerely apologise", he said.

He had previously issued a statement saying some of what had been reported was "different from the facts".