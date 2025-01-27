News / World

US not to impose tariffs as Colombia agrees to accept deportees: White House

US President Donald Trump won't impose tariffs on Colombia after its government agreed to accept Colombians deported from the United States.
Reuters

Flag flutters in front of Colombia's embassy in Washington, US, on January 26, 2025.

US President Donald Trump won't impose tariffs on Colombia after its government agreed to accept Colombians deported from the United States, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday night in a statement.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," Leavitt said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on his social media platform that the United States will impose 25 percent tariffs, which will increase to 50 percent in one week, on all goods coming into the United States from Colombia.

In response, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on social media that Colombia would respond to the raised tariffs with an increased tariff of its own on US goods.

Source: Xinhua
