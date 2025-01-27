News / World

Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential election

Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election of Belarus, receiving 86.82 percent of the vote.
Reuters

Belarusian President and presidential candidate Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, on January 26, 2025.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election of Belarus, according to the preliminary results released early Monday by the country's Central Election Commission.

The preliminary data from the Central Election Commission showed that Lukashenko received 86.82 percent of the vote. Sergei Syrankov, Oleg Gaidukevich, Anna Kanopatskaya and Alexander Khizhnyak secured 3.21 percent, 2.02 percent, 1.86 percent and 1.74 percent of the vote, respectively.

Under Belarusian law, a presidential candidate who secures more than 50 percent of the vote is declared the winner.

Belarussian president is elected by direct ballot and the term of office is five years. The Belarus election commission will announce the final results of the voting no later than February 5.

