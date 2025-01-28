Serbian PM announces resignation
20:08 UTC+8, 2025-01-28 0
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation on Tuesday at a press conference at the government building in Belgrade.
20:08 UTC+8, 2025-01-28 0
Reuters
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation on Tuesday at a press conference at the government building in Belgrade, citing "elevated tensions" sparked by a collapse at Novi Sad railway station in November last year.
Vucevic, along with other current ministers, will continue leading the government in technical mandate until the election of a new government.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports