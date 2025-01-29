Suicides among Japan's school-age children hit record high

Suicides among school-age children in Japan reached an all-time high of 527 in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 514 in 2022, according to preliminary figures released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

High school students accounted for nearly 70 percent of cases, with 349 deaths, followed by 163 middle school students and 15 elementary school students.

A notable increase was observed among female middle and high school students, with 99 middle school girls taking their lives, 19 more than the previous year, and 183 high school girls, an increase of 17.

The leading causes cited for suicides among individuals under 19 included academic struggles and concerns about future paths (349 cases), mental health issues such as depression (284 cases), and family-related problems such as conflicts with parents (148 cases).

The ministry acknowledged the record-high student suicide figures as a grave concern and pledged to analyze the causes while working with relevant organizations to implement countermeasures.

In 2024, the number of suicides in Japan totaled 20,268, marking a decrease of 1,569 from the previous year and reaching the second-lowest level since records began in 1978.

Among the total suicides, 13,763 were men and 6,505 were women, the data showed.