DPRK top leader inspects nuclear-material production base, nuclear weapons institute

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) inspected a nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, stressing the country's firm stance to develop nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely, state media reported on Wednesday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, inspected the core processes for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and learned in detail about the present production of nuclear materials, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without specifying the date of inspection.

Calling 2025 a crucial year for implementing the policy of bolstering up the nuclear forces, the DPRK leader stressed the need to achieve successes in fulfilling the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country, the KCNA report said.

"Guaranteeing peace and security by dint of strength is our mode of struggle and option that are most righteous and an immutable truth," Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying, as he noted "the stockpiling of the physical strength of practical use and its increase by geometrical progression" is the right way to confront grave security situation and challenges posed by hostile forces.

"It is our firm political and military stand and invariable noble task and duty to develop the state's nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely," the DPRK leader said.