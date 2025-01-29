News / World

DPRK top leader inspects nuclear-material production base, nuclear weapons institute

Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
The top leader DPRK inspected a nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, state media reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) inspected a nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, stressing the country's firm stance to develop nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely, state media reported on Wednesday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, inspected the core processes for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and learned in detail about the present production of nuclear materials, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without specifying the date of inspection.

Calling 2025 a crucial year for implementing the policy of bolstering up the nuclear forces, the DPRK leader stressed the need to achieve successes in fulfilling the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country, the KCNA report said.

"Guaranteeing peace and security by dint of strength is our mode of struggle and option that are most righteous and an immutable truth," Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying, as he noted "the stockpiling of the physical strength of practical use and its increase by geometrical progression" is the right way to confront grave security situation and challenges posed by hostile forces.

"It is our firm political and military stand and invariable noble task and duty to develop the state's nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely," the DPRK leader said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     