All takeoffs, landings halted at Washington's Reagan Airport due to aircraft incident
Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport said on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings are halted.
"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," the airport wrote on social platform X.
Washington's fire department said that there was a confirmed small aircraft down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport.