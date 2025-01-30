News / World

Hamas frees 8 hostages in Gaza; Israel delays prisoner release

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
Palestinian militants in Gaza, led by Hamas, released eight hostages, three Israelis and five Thais, on Thursday. But Israel delayed the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners in a swap agreed under the ongoing temporary ceasefire, citing chaotic scenes during the handover.

The hostages were released in two groups. Agam Berger, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier, was freed first. Video showed her, wearing a khaki uniform, emerging from damaged buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza, escorted by Hamas militants, before walking to a Red Cross vehicle. She was then taken to a compound outside Gaza to reunite with her parents.

Later, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, two Israelis, Arbel Yahoud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, along with the five Thai nationals, were handed over to the Red Cross.

Footage showed chaotic scenes as hundreds of Gazans gathered, and militants struggled to control the crowd and clear a path for the hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the "shocking scenes" and called on international mediators to ensure the safety of hostages in future releases.

The Israeli military identified the Thais as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak. They were farm workers abducted from southern Israel during the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.

The military said the seven hostages crossed into Israel and underwent medical assessments. The Israelis were reunited with their families, while the Thais were met by Thai officials.

Shortly after the seven hostages' release, Netanyahu's office said the Palestinian prisoner release was delayed "until the safe departure of our hostages in the upcoming phases is assured." Israeli media reported that buses carrying Palestinian prisoners were ordered to turn back.

Hamas said it was in contact with mediators to "compel" Israel to release the prisoners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
