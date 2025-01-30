1 student killed, around 40 injured in French school bus accident
One student was killed, along with around 40 others slightly injured, in a school bus accident that took place on Thursday in northern France, local authorities confirmed.
According to the Chateaudun prefecture in the Eure-et-Loir department, there were about 31 students among the injured.
The school bus was the only vehicle involved and the cause is still unknown, it said.
