Hamas transfers Israeli hostage to Red Cross in Gaza
17:45 UTC+8, 2025-01-30 0
The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that Hamas had handed over one of its hostages in the Gaza Strip to the Red Cross.
17:45 UTC+8, 2025-01-30 0
The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that Hamas had handed over one of its hostages in the Gaza Strip to the Red Cross.
Meanwhile, Palestinian sources in Hamas told Xinhua that the movement will release another two hostages shortly.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports