Washington plane crash was 'absolutely' preventable: US transportation chief
The crash between a passenger jet and army helicopter over Washington was "absolutely" preventable, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday.
The crash between a passenger jet and army helicopter over Washington that is feared to have killed all aboard both aircraft was "absolutely" preventable, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday.
"Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely," Duffy told a news conference where authorities said the Wednesday night collision occurred in clear weather conditions.
