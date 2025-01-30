News / World

Passenger plane collides with helicopter near Washington airport

AFP
  11:58 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport.
AFP
  11:58 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
Passenger plane collides with helicopter near Washington airport
Reuters

Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River.

A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights.

President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

There was no immediate information about how many people were aboard either aircraft or about casualties.

The Federal Aviation Authority ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the chilly Potomac River.

The FAA said a PSA Airlines Bombardier regional jet "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9 pm (0200 GMT). The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Ying
Fox News
Bombardier
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     