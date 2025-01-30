60 passengers, four crew on flight involved in Reagan National Airport incident

There were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight that collided on approach to Washington's Reagan National Airport, according to the reports of CNN on Wednesday.

Four people were recovered from the Potomac River and two bodies were found, and rescue is ongoing after the crash.

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter on Wednesday while landing at Reagan National Airport, confirmed the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA said that the midair collision occurred around 9 pm EST (0200 GMT Thursday), involving a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and a military Blackhawk helicopter.

The incident happened as the jet was on approach to an airport runway, it added.