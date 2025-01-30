﻿
News / World

60 passengers, four crew on flight involved in Reagan National Airport incident

Xinhua
  12:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
There were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight that collided on approach to Washington's Reagan National Airport.
Xinhua
  12:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0

There were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight that collided on approach to Washington's Reagan National Airport, according to the reports of CNN on Wednesday.

Four people were recovered from the Potomac River and two bodies were found, and rescue is ongoing after the crash.

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter on Wednesday while landing at Reagan National Airport, confirmed the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA said that the midair collision occurred around 9 pm EST (0200 GMT Thursday), involving a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and a military Blackhawk helicopter.

The incident happened as the jet was on approach to an airport runway, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     