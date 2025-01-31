Singapore's manufacturing sector shows positive outlook for 2025: survey

Business sentiment in Singapore's manufacturing sector remains positive despite ongoing uncertainties in geopolitics and the global economy, according to a survey by the Singapore Economic Development Board released on Friday.

The survey revealed that a weighted 21 percent of manufacturers expect business conditions to improve in the first half of 2025, while a weighted 5 percent anticipate weaker prospects. As a result, a net weighted balance of 16 percent of firms are optimistic about the business outlook for the January-June period compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, it said.

Among various industries, the electronics cluster stands out as the most optimistic. A net weighted balance of 25 percent of electronics firms predict a better business environment for the six months leading to June 2025.

"This optimism is largely driven by the semiconductors segment which anticipates robust growth in artificial intelligence applications to continue supporting chip demand, despite uncertainties surrounding US trade policy," it said.

Additionally, the Singapore Department of Statistics on Friday also released the business expectations of the services sector, revealing that 17 percent of firms are optimistic about business conditions in the first half of 2025, while 10 percent foresee a downturn.