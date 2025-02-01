Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparking a large fire
A small plane crashed in a neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia on Friday, sparking a large fire, U.S. media reported.
Two people were aboard the plane, according to police. There were reportedly multiple others injured on the ground.
Emergency crews are responding to the fire on site, CBS News reported.
