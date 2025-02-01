1 killed, 11 missing as vehicle falls into canal in India's Haryana

One person was killed and 11 others went missing after a vehicle fell into the Bhakra canal in the northern Indian state of Haryana, police said Saturday.

The accident took place Friday night near Sardarewala village in Fatehabad district, about 201 km west of Chandigarh, the capital city of Haryana.

According to police, there were 14 people aboard the vehicle, out of which a driver and an 11-year-old boy managed to get out. However, 12 were swept away by strong water currents.

Immediately after the accident, rescuers were rushed to the spot to trace the missing. So far, one body has been recovered from the canal.