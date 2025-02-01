News / World

Annual Muslim congregation begins in Bangladesh

  18:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-01
The annual Muslim congregation Bishwa Ijtema has started in Tongi on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka with religious sermons for hundreds of thousands of devotees.
  18:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-01

The annual Muslim congregation Bishwa Ijtema has started in Tongi on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka with religious sermons for hundreds of thousands of devotees from home and abroad.

The first phase of Ijtema for Tabligh's Shura-e-Nizam or the followers of Maulana Zubair started Friday with the opening Ambayan (sermon) on the banks of Turag River in Tongi of Gazipur.

Thousands of Muslims gathered on the Ijteme field on this occasion.

Media coordinator of Shura-e-Nizam, Habibullah Raihan, told local media that they will be holding the Ijtema in two phases. The first phase of the Ijtema will continue from January 31 to February 2. Then the second phase of the Ijtema would be held from February 3 to February 5.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the district administration have tightened security centering the Ijtema.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) announced on social media Friday that the metro rail will operate six additional trips to facilitate the travel of devout worshippers and passengers during Bishwa Ijtema on that day.

﻿
