US, Egyptian presidents discuss Gaza ceasefire over phone

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Saturday, having "a positive discussion" on the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire in the Gaza Strip brokered by the two countries and Qatar, said the Egyptian presidency.

"The call fostered a positive discussion between the two presidents, underscoring the critical importance of advancing the implementation of the first and second phases of the ceasefire agreement, and ensuring the stabilization of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.

The two leaders also addressed "the urgent need to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief to the residents of Gaza."

During the call, the Egyptian president stressed "the vital necessity to launch a peace process conducive to a permanent solution in the region."

He added that the international community trusts Trump's ability to secure a historic and lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, which would end the decades-long conflict in the region, said the statement.

Al-Sisi and Trump also exchanged invitations for official visits in the near future, it added.

The talks came after al-Sisi expressed on Wednesday that the displacement of Palestinians is an act of "injustice," in which Egypt will not participate.

Last week, Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Jordan and Egypt, "where they can maybe live in peace for a change," a plan that was met with regional and international rejection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
