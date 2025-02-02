Sri Lanka plans elephant corridors to curb human-elephant conflict

Sri Lanka is planning to establish five elephant corridors in its north central province to reduce human-elephant conflicts, state media reported Sunday.

The north central province has experienced the highest number of human-elephant conflict incidents compared to other regions, according to the state media.

Out of the province's 29 Divisional Secretariat Divisions, 27 have seen a sharp increase in human-elephant conflicts in recent years, said the report.

To address the issue, authorities have decided to create five elephant corridors. Additional measures include preventing encroachment on protected areas, managing elephant habitats by cultivating grasslands, and rehabilitating water tanks in conservation zones, the state media reported.

Human-elephant conflict is a serious problem in Sri Lanka. In 2024, 388 wild elephants and 155 people lost their lives due to these conflicts, according to official data.