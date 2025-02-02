﻿
News / World

Sri Lanka plans elephant corridors to curb human-elephant conflict

Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-02-02       0
Sri Lanka is planning to establish five elephant corridors in its north central province to reduce human-elephant conflicts, state media reported Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-02-02       0

Sri Lanka is planning to establish five elephant corridors in its north central province to reduce human-elephant conflicts, state media reported Sunday.

The north central province has experienced the highest number of human-elephant conflict incidents compared to other regions, according to the state media.

Out of the province's 29 Divisional Secretariat Divisions, 27 have seen a sharp increase in human-elephant conflicts in recent years, said the report.

To address the issue, authorities have decided to create five elephant corridors. Additional measures include preventing encroachment on protected areas, managing elephant habitats by cultivating grasslands, and rehabilitating water tanks in conservation zones, the state media reported.

Human-elephant conflict is a serious problem in Sri Lanka. In 2024, 388 wild elephants and 155 people lost their lives due to these conflicts, according to official data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     