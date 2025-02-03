Blast kills 1, injures 4 in residential building in Moscow

One person was killed and four others injured in an explosion in a residential building in northwestern Moscow, local emergency services said Monday.

Preliminary information showed that an unidentified device exploded in the lobby of a 29-story building in the Scarlet Sails residential complex on Aviatsionnaya Street in Moscow, said the emergency services, adding that an investigation team has commenced its work at the scene.

According to local reports, people in the building had been evacuated before the site was sealed.