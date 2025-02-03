Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in Moscow blast

A pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, Armen Sarkisyan, has died from his injuries in a blast at a residential building in Moscow, local media reported Monday.

Sarkisyan was the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Boxing Federation and founder of the Arbat volunteer battalion.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the explosion at the entrance of a residential building in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The committee later said that one of the injured died in hospital. Local media confirmed that person to be Sarkisyan.