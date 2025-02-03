News / World

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in Moscow blast

Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0
A pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, Armen Sarkisyan, has died from his injuries in a blast at a residential building in Moscow, local media reported Monday.
Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0
Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in Moscow blast
Reuters

A rescue helicopter flies near the site of a blast in a residential building in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2025.

A pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, Armen Sarkisyan, has died from his injuries in a blast at a residential building in Moscow, local media reported Monday.

Sarkisyan was the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Boxing Federation and founder of the Arbat volunteer battalion.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the explosion at the entrance of a residential building in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The committee later said that one of the injured died in hospital. Local media confirmed that person to be Sarkisyan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     