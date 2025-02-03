Canada unveils first list of retaliatory tariffs against US

The Canadian federal government unveiled on Sunday a full list of goods subject to tariffs on 30 billion Canadian dollars (about US$21 billion) worth of imports from the United States.

The Department of Finance said in a news release that the first phase of Canada's response to unjustified US tariffs on Canadian goods will be effective February 4 when the US tariffs are applied.

The list includes products such as beverages, cosmetics and paper products, according to the release.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that Canada also intends to impose tariffs on an additional list of imported US products worth 125 billion Canadian dollars (85 billion US dollars).

This second list will be made available in the coming days, for a 21-day public comment period prior to implementation, the release said.

The tariff will apply to products such as passenger vehicles, trucks and buses, steel and aluminum products, certain fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, as well as beef, pork and dairy products, the release said.

The Canadian government is also launching a remission process for Canadian businesses to request exceptional relief from the tariffs.

All options remain on the table as the government considers additional measures, including non-tariff options, should Washington continue to apply unjustified tariffs against Canada, the release added.

On Saturday, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China. The tariff order on Canada is 25 percent on goods and 10 percent on energy products.