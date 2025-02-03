﻿
Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Russian airports amid security concerns

Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed at the Russian airports of Astrakhan, Kazan, Ulyanovsk, Nizhnekamsk, and Saratov, authorities said on Monday.

The temporary measures introduced early Monday morning are "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft operations," Artem Korenyako, a representative of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, said in a Telegram post.

Korenyako emphasized that "aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, which remains the top priority."

The announcement follows heightened security concerns after reports of a drone attack in the Astrakhan region. Astrakhan governor Igor Babushkin said that Ukraine launched a drone attack overnight, attempting to attack facilities in the region.

"Electronic warfare and air defense systems operated as intended ... There were no casualties," Babushkin said on his Telegram channel.

