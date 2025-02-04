Brunei's Sultan to visit China from February 5 to 7
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah will pay a state visit to China from February 5 to 7, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
