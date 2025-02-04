﻿
News / World

Palestinian PM announces formation of committee to oversee Gaza affairs

Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa announced on Tuesday the creation of a working committee to manage affairs in the Gaza Strip.
Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa announced on Tuesday the creation of a working committee to manage affairs in the Gaza Strip, following directives from President Mahmoud Abbas, state news agency WAFA reported.

The move aims to affirm the "unity of the Palestinian state's territories" and bolster national cohesion, Mustafa said during a weekly cabinet session in Ramallah. The committee will coordinate humanitarian aid delivery, clear debris, open roads, and establish temporary shelters for displaced residents ahead of broader reconstruction efforts, he added.

Mustafa emphasized the government's focus on restoring basic services, including water, electricity, healthcare, and education, through an emergency operations room in Gaza's southern governorates. "Our national responsibility compels us to support our people who have endured 15 months of war's horrors," he said.

The announcement comes days after Gaza's Hamas-run government media office estimated direct losses from the Israeli military offensive at over 50 billion U.S. dollars across infrastructure and economic sectors.

Mustafa said reconstruction plans would be coordinated with Egypt, which borders Gaza and has mediated between Hamas and Israel alongside Qatar and the United States.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     