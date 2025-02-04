5 shot in attack at Swedish education center

At least five people have been injured in a shooting at an education campus in Orebro, central Sweden, Swedish Radio reported on Tuesday.

The victims' condition remains unknown, but the county council said four people have been admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, the Swedish newspaper Expressen has reported that the shooter killed himself or herself.

There are also police officers among the injured, Expressen reported. However, police have dismissed these reports as false, Swedish Radio said.

Risberska Skolan is an education center that mainly serves adults over the age of 20 but also offers primary and secondary school courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants. It is located about 200 km west of Stockholm.

The alarm was raised about the shooting at 1.30pm local time (12.30 GMT). Several other schools in the city have ordered lockdowns and students remain inside, Swedish radio reported. Meanwhile, police have urged people in the immediate vicinity of the shooting to shelter in place.