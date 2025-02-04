Trump says US to pause tariffs on Canada for one month

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the tariffs on Canada announced on Saturday "will be paused for a 30 day period" to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

In a post on X earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he "just had a good call with President Trump," noting that "proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together."

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan - reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," Trudeau said.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-US Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million," Trudeau continued.

Trump said in his post that he is "very pleased with this initial outcome," and the tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for 30 days to allow further negotiations.

Trump signed executive orders on Saturday to impose a 25 percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10-percent tariff hike on imports from China, which has drawn widespread opposition and immediate retaliations.

The tariff order on Canada is 25 percent on all imports and 10 percent on energy products. Canada immediately hit back with 25 percent tariffs on 155 billion Canadian dollars (US$107 billion) worth of American goods.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said that he had "very friendly conversation" with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and the two sides agreed to "immediately pause" the anticipated tariffs for one month and continue negotiations.