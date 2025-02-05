News / World

Thailand cuts power supply to border areas linked to illegal operations in Myanmar

Xinhua
  16:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Thailand suspended power supply to five areas along the border with Myanmar on Wednesday morning as part of its effort to combat illegal operations.
Xinhua
  16:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Thailand cuts power supply to border areas linked to illegal operations in Myanmar
CFP

A general view of Myanmar's Myawaddy town is seen from across the Thai side in Mae Sot district on April 11, 2024.

Thailand suspended power supply to five areas along the border with Myanmar on Wednesday morning as part of its effort to combat illegal operations, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The move came after Thailand's National Security Council decided on Tuesday to cut off electricity supply to five connection points in three Myanmar states that were found to be used inconsistently with the agreement, threatening the peace and security of the kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference, Anutin said this measure aims to prevent and address issues related to illegal activities in the areas, including human trafficking, call center scams, money laundering and transnational crimes that may use electricity for their operations and affect people in many countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     