Thailand cuts power supply to border areas linked to illegal operations in Myanmar

Thailand suspended power supply to five areas along the border with Myanmar on Wednesday morning as part of its effort to combat illegal operations, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The move came after Thailand's National Security Council decided on Tuesday to cut off electricity supply to five connection points in three Myanmar states that were found to be used inconsistently with the agreement, threatening the peace and security of the kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference, Anutin said this measure aims to prevent and address issues related to illegal activities in the areas, including human trafficking, call center scams, money laundering and transnational crimes that may use electricity for their operations and affect people in many countries.