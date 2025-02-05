﻿
News / World

Death toll in Swedish school shooting rises to 11

Xinhua
  21:00 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Swedish police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll in the school shooting in central Sweden's Orebro has risen to 11, with six others hospitalized.
Xinhua
  21:00 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Death toll in Swedish school shooting rises to 11
Reuters

Swedish flag flies at half-mast, following yesterday's school shooting in Orebro, on the Stockholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden February 5, 2025.

Swedish police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll in the school shooting in central Sweden's Orebro has risen to 11, with six others hospitalized.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Orebro Police Chief Roberto Eid Forest emphasized that the priority now is to determine the attacker's motivation.

"We worked intensely to ascertain whether there were others involved," he said, yet declining to comment on whether the weapon used had a legal license.

Regarding the suspected shooter's death, Forest said he could not confirm that it was a suicide, evidence strongly suggests that it was. He urged the public to rely only on verified information. "Rumours and speculation create more distress," he said. Police had said earlier that no ideological motives had been identified.

Early Wednesday, the Swedish government ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on state buildings and urged the public to follow suit.

The Swedish royal couple will travel to Orebro on Wednesday and visit the school area. A memorial service will be held at the St Nicolai church, with the King and Queen in attendance, the Royal Palace announced.

The school shooting took place at noon on Tuesday at Risbergska Skolan, an education center mainly for adults in Orebro, central Sweden. The shooter suspect is among the deceased, according to the police earlier.

Mats Knutson, a political analyst of Swedish Radio, highlighted that the shooting occurred amid years of escalating armed violence in Sweden, with the past few months witnessing an unprecedented number of explosions.

Sweden is now in a crisis situation, and it is the government's responsibility to unify the nation, Knutson said.

This was the first school shooting in Sweden since 1961. While there have been previous cases of fatal violence in schools, they were primarily carried out with knives, according to Swedish media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     