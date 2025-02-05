All 67 victims recovered from DC helicopter-plane collision

The remains of all 67 individuals who died in the helicopter and passenger plane midair collision in Washington, DC, last week have been recovered by rescue teams, US media reported Tuesday.

Sixty-six of the remains have been positively identified, the ABC News cited the Unified Command as saying.

The Unified Command said its crews are still working to clear wreckage, including large pieces of the plane, from the Potomac River, and large lifts will continue through Tuesday evening. Unloading is expected when "environmental and tidal conditions allow" on Wednesday.

It added that operations will then shift to recovering wreckage from the Black Hawk helicopter.

A passenger jet carrying 64 on board collided Wednesday night with an Army helicopter while landing at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with both aircraft falling into the freezing Potomac River. Three US Army soldiers were onboard the helicopter.

This is the deadliest air accident in Washington, DC, since 1982.

An investigation into the accident is underway, led by the US National Transportation Safety Board.