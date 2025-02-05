US Postal Service to accept inbound parcels from China's mainland, Hong Kong again after suspension
The US Postal Service will resume accepting parcels from China's mainland and Hong Kong after suspending them due to Trump's trade provision change.
21:55 UTC+8, 2025-02-05 0
The US Postal Service said on Wednesday it would accept parcels from China's mainland and Hong Kong, in a U-turn after a suspension following President Donald Trump ending a trade provision this week used by retailers including Temu, Shein, and Amazon to ship low-value packages duty-free to the US.
