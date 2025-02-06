News / World

4 killed in plane crash in southern Philippines

A private plane crashed in Maguindanao del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, killing four people, including three foreigners, according to multiple sources.

Police said the accident happened at around 2pm local time in Ampatuan town.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash but has yet to give details.

The Philippine News Agency said the plane was a Beech King Air 350 and that four bodies, including two males, were retrieved by villagers.

Police responders have been looking into the accident to determine the victims' nationalities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
